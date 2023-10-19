HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. grants ₹30 crore for academic block at Calicut varsity

October 19, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj with Syndicate members meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj with Syndicate members meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government will allocate ₹30 crore to the University of Calicut to construct a new academic block, and a compound wall around the campus.

Mr. Vijayan said this when Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Syndicate members visited him in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, a release said.

The funds for the construction would be set aside from the compensation to be released to the university for giving away land for national highway widening. The authorities told the Chief Minister that security was at stake at the university as there was no compound wall around the campus. Anti-social elements were found to be dumping waste there. The government also decided to release another ₹13 crore for setting up a multi-disciplinary museum at the university. A sum of ₹2 crore would be set aside to set up a campus park where students can join for internship.

Mr. Jayaraj said that permission had also been sought to appoint two more teachers at the university’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research at Chethalayam in Wayanad. A sum of ₹10 crore had been sought for taking up development works at the John Matthai Centre at Aranattukara in Thrissur. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society had been asked to prepare a detailed project report.

Discussions were also held with Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Related Topics

university / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.