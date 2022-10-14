Govt. gives administrative sanction for land acquisition for Yoga centre in Kannur

The project is estimated to cost ₹2.53 crore

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 14, 2022 21:32 IST

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has given administrative sanction for acquiring land for the proposed International Yoga Research and Study Centre at Thillankeri in Kannur. The project is estimated to cost ₹2.53 crore. 

The centre has been proposed in 12.65-acres in Machurmala area of ​​Tillankeri panchayat.

The project was originally proposed by K.K. Shailaja, MLA. Subsequently, the Sports Kerala Foundation prepared a project report and submitted it to the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Support our reporting.
The MLA said the aim was to transform the proposed research centre into a possible destination not just for Yoga and research but for organic farming and traditional arts.

The land identified for the project is located 390 metres above the sea level. With its close proximity to the airport, the centre is expected to attract tourists visiting Malabar.

