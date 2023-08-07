HamberMenu
Govt. gives administrative nod to renovate Ganapati temple pond

August 07, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The government has given administrative sanction to renovate the pond of Ganapati temple in Thalassery constituency.

The information was shared by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who was embroiled in a controversy following his remarks on Lord Ganesha during an event recently.

Writing in a Facebook post, he said that “the Ganesha temple located at Karal Theru is one of the most ancient temples in Thalassery, Kodiyeri, and that the administration has sanctioned ₹64 lakh for the renovation of the temple pond.”

He said that the aim is to renovate the pond aesthetically while maintaining its old glory.

“After completing the procedures, the renovation work can be started by next month,” he said in the post.

