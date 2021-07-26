Govt. freezes leave surrender for six more months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 July 2021 19:59 IST

Order cites strain on finances caused by COVID

The gvernment has suspended the surrender and encashment of earned leave by employees for a further six-month period, citing the strain on finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The periodical surrender of earned leave by government employees and teachers, including those on temporary appointments, stands deferred for a further six months with effect from June 1, a July 26 order by the Finance Department noted.

In November last year, the government had issued orders freezing the surrender of earned leave till May 31, 2021. This has now been extended by a further six-month period.

The decision was taken “in view of the severe impact on the economy created by the second wave of COVID-19 and the need to conserve resources to fight the pandemic,” according to the order.

It will apply to all bills pending with the treasury as on the date of the order. Sanction orders for encashment already issued stand cancelled and the earned leave would be re-credited in the leave accounts of the employees.

The order will be applicable to employees of universities, grant-in-aid institutions, autonomous bodies, statutory undertakings, welfare boards, apex societies and public sector undertakings.

Exempted staff

On the other hand, it will not apply to last-grade servants, including office attendants in subordinate services, part-time contingent employees and municipal contingent employees.