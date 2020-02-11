Govt. firm on posting curbs

The State government is reported to be firm on pursuing its decision to impose curbs on creation of posts in aided schools.

The proposal to make government concurrence at the highest level mandatory for creation of posts has drawn flak from school managements, but the Finance Department seems to be determined to pursue the course set in the Budget speech by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

Government sources told The Hindu that the proposal is part of a larger political decision to contain the splurge in all realms and any dilution in the stated position would cost the exchequer dear. The proposal is construed as a major bid to check graft and other unethical practices in appointments in the education sector under the cover of the Right to Education Act.

The government does not intend to usurp the recruitment powers or scrap other privileges the school managements enjoy. But the current fiscal crisis gripping the State has called for a realistic move to regulate the use of the limited resources at its command, sources say.

While the government is straining to limit the expenditure to the bare minimum and is thoroughly reviewing the financial implications before creating fresh posts, managements acting in violation of such basic principles would not be tolerated, sources say.

18,000 posts

As many as 17,000 posts have been created in government schools during the past four years and this is done after a thorough scrutiny. The management schools have created about 18,000 posts by reportedly interpreting the Central Act to their advantage and that too when a legion of teachers continue to remain under the protected category.

The proposal for putting fresh appointments under the scanner has been made on the basis of several complaints in this regard.