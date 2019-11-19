Govt. firm on KIIFB audit under Sec. 14(I)

The State government is understood to have written a letter to the Comptroller and Auditor General categorically stating that accounts of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) need be audited only as per Section 14(1) of the CAG Act and the demand for applying Section 20(2) of the same Act for auditing is unwarranted.

Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac also vindicated the position of KIIFB Chief Executive Officer K.M.Abraham in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Missives from CAG

Finance Department sources told The Hindu that the letter was written in response to a series of missives from the CAG seeking audit as per Section 20 (2) of the Act.

This demand had been turned down on the premise that an audit under Section 14(1) was comprehensive and covered all receipts and expenditure of the board.

(The CAG had told the government that its grant to KIIFB was likely to fall below 75%, as the State-controlled entity raised funds from the open market. In such an eventuality, the CAG feared KIIFB would fall out of the purview of the ongoing audit under Section 14(1) of the CAG Act. Hence, optimally the government should allow CAG to audit KIIFB under Section 20(2) of the Act.)

The CAG is duly armed to scrutinise all grants, loans, receipts and expenditure from whichever source they are derived.

Moreover, the CAG had initiated an audit in KIIFB on the basis of a letter written on March 15, 2018 too.

Alternative mechanism

Though KIIFB has its own alternative mechanism for monitoring the disbursal and utilisation of funds, the CAG audit will still be paramount and co-exist and complement the audit arrangements already put in by KIIFB, the sources said.

Even if the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board spends more than what it receives as grants from government, the CAG reserves absolute authority to continue its audit for the next two years.

Moreover, Section 20(2) is applicable only to an institution whose audit has not been entrusted to the CAG by law.

Since the law gives unbridled rights for the CAG to audit all receipts and expenditure of KIIFB, the row over invoking a particular section was unwarranted and the letter was forwarded to the CAG to settle the issue, the sources said.