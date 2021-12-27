Govt. firm on K-Rail: Kodiyeri

KOTTAYAM

Asserting that the K-Rail project formed part of the election manifesto of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday said the government would proceed with the project despite political opposition.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr.Balakrishnan denied reports of differences of opinion over the project within the LDF and said any issues raised by the coalition partners would be discussed within the front. The government would not abandon the project in the face of political opposition, he said.

Mr.Balakrishnan said the project would be having only a minimum footprint on the environment and the CPI(M) would extend all support and rehabilitate those who would have to abandon their homes for the project. On the occasion, he also asserted the government’s commitment towards the Sabarimala airport project.

He also accused the Opposition of blindly opposing development projects.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Balakrishnan handed over the keys of nine homes constructed by the CPI(M) Kottayam district committee for the homeless.