Govt. figures on job creation fake, says Satheesan

January 21, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Kochi

PTI

The Opposition United Democratic Front boycotted the ‘Vyavasaya Sangamam-2023’ now on here charging that the government was presenting “fake figures.”

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan rejected the claims of Mr. Vijayan and alleged that the government is doing nothing for the industrial and economic progress of the State. The government’s claim on industrial progress was a mere eyewash and it was trying to mislead people by giving fake figures, he said.

“The opposition decided to abstain from the conclave in protest against the government action of presenting baseless figures to cheat people. The State government’s claim that one lakh industrial enterprises have been launched in the last one year and more than two lakh jobs have been created is a blatant lie,” he said in a statement.

Quoting the latest report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mr. Satheesan said Kerala is the State with least number of industrial units in south India. The State is also lagging behind in terms of micro industrial units but what the Industries Department is doing is to take the credit of enterprises started on their own by individuals after taking loans from banks, he further alleged.

