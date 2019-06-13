Govt. failed to foresee devotee reaction on Sabarimala: CPI State secretary

The State government has failed to foresee how devotees would react to its stand on implementing the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

He was briefing the media on a two-day CPI State council meeting which discussed the reasons for the LDF defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The true reasons for the defeat were political, the State council felt. Secular votes drained from the LDF fold. Added to this was the feeling that the Left cannot put up a worthwhile fight against Narendra Modi, according to the State council.

Defending the LDF government's stand on Sabarimala, Mr. Rajendran said it was merely fulfilling its constitutional duty. The CPI did not have the opinion that the stand taken by the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was wrong, he said.

‘‘However, the believers did not believe in us. The Congress and the BJP succeeded in using faith for a political struggle,’’ Mr. Rajendran said.