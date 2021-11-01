Govt. failed to protect State’s interest in Mullaperiyar issue: Oppn.

Thiruvananthapuram

01 November 2021 19:31 IST

UDF walks out of the Assembly in protest

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Monday, accusing the Government of jeopardising the State’s interest in the Mullaperiyar dispute with Tamil Nadu.

Seeking the leave of the House to introduce an adjournment motion to debate the issue, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the 126-year-old dam had outlived its lifespan by at least 76 years. Experts doubted the structural integrity of the barrier built to irrigate Tamil Nadu.

An estimated 30 lakh people in five districts downstream from Mullaperiyar lived in fear. However, the Government was dismissive of the danger at hand, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

It had meekly agreed to Tamil Nadu’s insistence to maintain the Mullaperiyar water level at a dangerously high 139.5 feet during the recent flood, Mr. Chennithala said.

In T.N.’s favour

He said the 1886 accord was loaded heavily in favour of Tamil Nadu. The then ruler of Travancore, had said he had signed it reluctantly and “with his blood.”

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “thoughtless” statement in the Assembly that apprehensions about Mullaperiyar’s safety were misplaced had bolstered Tamil Nadu’s argument in the Supreme Court that Kerala was exaggerating matters.

He said Tamil Nadu wanted to maintain the water level at a dangerously high 142 feet, and Kerala hardly objected.

However, the Supreme Court saw merit in the argument of an Idukki resident, Jose Joseph, that a lower water level would ensure better dam safety during the monsoon.

Mr. Satheesan said Kerala and Tamil Nadu had their respective political compulsions. Hence, an all-party delegation from both States should meet to discuss a roadmap to solve the Mullaperiyar question.

Govt. stand

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said Mullaperiyar was a limited capacity dam (12.75 TMC) with an expansive catchment area (625 sqkm). Hence water levels rose fast and dangerously during heavy rain.

Kerala’s only option was to construct a new dam. However, it required Tamil Nadu’s concurrence, he said.

Kerala had convinced Tamil Nadu to bring down the water level from 142 to 139. Both Governments were working in tandem to ensure dam safety. The Supreme Court would hear Kerala’s side again on November 11, the Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said the scaremongering that Mullaperiyar was at the cusp of bursting would animate the extreme xenophobic fringe in both States and impede the efforts of the two States to settle the issue amicably.