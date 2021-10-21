Govt. failed in managing disasters: Satheesan

‘Delayed response by govt. machinery added to the tragedy’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday unleashed a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front Government, alleging that it had failed in managing natural disasters that had hit the State for the fourth year in a row.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Satheesan said the Government had issued a red alert very late despite a warning by the India Meteorological Department of a depression taking shape in the Arabian Sea.

“The red alert for Kottayam and Pathanamathitta were issued only after calamities struck the region,” pointed out Mr. Satheesan, holding that the State Disaster Management Authority was a total failure.

“This Government could not even carry out a study on the flood zones and the impact of water level rise on these locations. All that it has done is to announce a room for river programme after visiting the Netherlands. The Chief Minister should explain the steps taken to implement the project,” he added.

Delayed response

Mr. Satheesan also sought to reiterate his earlier allegation of the government machinery delaying its response to the tragedy that stuck Kokkayar in Idukki.

“Though the landslip occurred at 10 a.m., it took the Government 21 hours before launching the rescue operations. Government officers did not reach the spot even after people’s representatives came there on the same day. In Plappally, where five people, including babies, were trapped under the mud and water, the government machinery arrived only the next day,” he said.

He also criticised the Government for delaying the announcement of a moratorium for loans availed from cooperative banks.

“We had placed a demand in this regard before the Government more than half a dozen times earlier, but the Gabinet could take a decision on this only this week. They should have taken such steps much earlier to boost the confidence of the people,” he added.