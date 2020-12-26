Govt. extending special care to the marginalised: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that the government had taken steps to help those who were marginalised in society.
Mr. Vijayan was speaking at an event organised at the Kannur Nayanar Academy during his State-wide tour to interact with people from various walks of life as part of the preparation of the LDF manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election.
He said there were some who were left behind even when there was general development in society.
Drinking water
Special consideration was given to their uplift and welfare. Measures were taken to protect such communities, especially during the COVID-19. Projects aimed at providing drinking water to all were being implemented. These activities as part of the Jal-Jeevan Mission were progressing at a good pace. This government had been able to fully implement the promises made to the people in their manifesto, he said.
Ports and Archaeology Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over the function. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan; Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, K.K. Shailaja; MLAs C. Krishnan, James Mathew, T.V. Rajesh, former MPs Panniyan Raveendran, P.K. Sreemathi, and others were present.
