Govt. exploring land pooling model for development of Infopark phase-3, says Kerala Industries Minister

The government is actively considering a proposal to implement the land pooling model for the development of Infopark phase-3, according to Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve.

“Information Technology has become the most important industry in Kerala, and Kochi enjoys a major position in the State’s IT ecosystem. The possibility of land pooling for the development of Infopark phase-3 is being explored in view of these advantages,” he said at the inauguration of the national workshop on Kerala Land Pooling Rules, 2024, jointly organised by Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Thapasya Auditorium of Infopark on Saturday (November 23).

“If land pooling becomes a reality, Infopark will become a successful model for the entire State. Land acquisition for the industry has not been easy in Kerala, considering the State’s high population density, high market value of land, and ecological factors. Against this backdrop, the government is exploring the possibility of land pooling with the full concurrence of landowners. The State Assembly has already passed the Kerala Land Pooling Rules,” he said in a release issued here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.