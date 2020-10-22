Govt. examining Sprinklr inquiry report

The government is examining a report submitted by a two-member committee constituted to look into the controversial agreement with the U.S.-based data analytics firm, Sprinklr.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that the government was in receipt of the report of the committee headed by M. Madhavan Nambiar, former Civil Aviation Secretary. Cyber expert Gulshan Roy is the other member of the committee.

The government is yet to make the report public although it was submitted on Wednesday. When contacted, Mr. Nambiar said he would comment on the report only after the government made it public.

The committee was asked to examine whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of individuals have been adequately protected, whether adequate procedures have been followed while finalising the arrangements with Sprinklr and whether deviations, if any, are fair, justified and reasonable considering the extraordinary and critical situation the State was facing at the relevant period.

The committee was set up in May after the High Court refused to stay the transfer of the data to Sprinklr. There were allegations that the personal data of 1.8 lakh Keralites were recorded and handed over to Sprinklr, soon after the spurt of the pandemic in the State.