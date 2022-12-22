Govt. evading responsibility in buffer zone issue: Satheesan

December 22, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday blamed the Left Democratic Front government for the continuing uncertainty over the buffer zone issue.

He told reporters here that the government’s lapses would be exposed further as the entire issue had been handled in an irresponsible manner. It had published the map prepared in 2021 while the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to carry out a new survey.

Though the government set up an expert panel to conduct field studies and record details of houses and other structures that existed in the 1-km buffer zones around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, it miserably failed to inquire into its functioning. Even the order fixing the pay package of the chairman and the members of the panel was issued two-and-a-half months after it was formed, Mr. Satheesan said.

Rejecting the Chief Minister’s statement that the previous United Democratic Front government had failed to inform the court of its decision to exclude inhabited areas from the purview of the buffer zone, Mr. Satheesan said that the government was supposed to convey its decision to the Centre, not the court. It was done by the then government led by Oommen Chandy in 2015, he said.

On Mr. Vijayan’s statement that the former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had recommended a 10-km buffer zone, the Opposition Leader said such a proposal was first mooted by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2002. The Chief Minister was trying to help the Bharatiya Janata Party by criticising Mr. Ramesh, he said.