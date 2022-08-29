Govt. employees to get ₹4,000 as bonus for Onam

Employees not entitled to the bonus will get a special festival allowance

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 29, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has announced a bonus of ₹4,000 for government employees for Onam. Employees who are not entitled to the bonus will get a special festival allowance of ₹2,750, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said.

The bonus and festival allowance are the same as last year.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme will be issued a special festival allowance of ₹1,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All government employees will be entitled to a festival advance of ₹20,000. Part-time, contingent employees will be given ₹6,000 as advance on their salaries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

All employees, including contract-scheme employees who were issued festival allowance last year, were being issued festival allowance this year also, Mr. Balagopal said. The Onam-related assistance would benefit over 13 lakh employees, Mr. Balagopal said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app