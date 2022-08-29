Kerala

Govt. employees to get ₹4,000 as bonus for Onam

The State government has announced a bonus of ₹4,000 for government employees for Onam. Employees who are not entitled to the bonus will get a special festival allowance of ₹2,750, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said.

The bonus and festival allowance are the same as last year.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme will be issued a special festival allowance of ₹1,000.

All government employees will be entitled to a festival advance of ₹20,000. Part-time, contingent employees will be given ₹6,000 as advance on their salaries.

All employees, including contract-scheme employees who were issued festival allowance last year, were being issued festival allowance this year also, Mr. Balagopal said. The Onam-related assistance would benefit over 13 lakh employees, Mr. Balagopal said.


