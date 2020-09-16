Govt. effects bureaucratic reshuffle

Sanjay M. Kaul is the new Home Secretary

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, Secretary of Ports Sanjay M. Kaul has been posted as Secretary of Home and Vigilance and Special Secretary of Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) K. Biju has been posted as the Land Revenue Commissioner.

Mr. Kaul’s new assignment is in addition to the existing responsibilities held by him. Mr. Biju will also hold the additional charge of the Special Secretary of Land Acquisition.

Chairman and Managing Director of Supplyco B. Ashok has been posted as the Commissioner of Kerala Road Safety Authority. Additional Chief Secretary of Forests and Wildlife Asha Thomas has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. She will also hold the charge of the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

A Cabinet meeting by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to shift Director of Information and Public Relations U.V. Jose as Additional Secretary of LSGD. Mr. Jose will also hold the additional charge of the Chief Executive Officer of Life Mission.

Executive Director of Kudumbashree S. Harikishore will hold the additional charge of Director of Information and Public Relations.

Director of Fisheries M.G. Rajamanickam is the new Managing Director of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. C.A. Latha, who was shifted from the post of Land Revenue Commissioner will succeed Mr. Rajamanickam as the Fisheries Director.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, who is returning back after Central deputation, has been posted as the Principal Secretary of Forests and Wildlife in place of Dr. Asha Thomas. Mr. Sinha will also hold the additional charge of the Principal Secretary of Industries (Cashew).

K. Gopalakrishna Bhat, who was shifted from the post of the Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, has been posted as Secretary of Sainik Welfare. Mr. Bhat will also hold the additional charge of the Printing and Stationery Department.