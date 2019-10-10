Govt. effects bureaucratic reshuffle

The Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to transfer Additional Chief Secretary, Forests and Wildlife, Satyajit Rajan, as Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Skill Development, and appoint Asha Thomas in his place.

Manoj Joshy, ACS, Finance, will be given additional charge of Taxes (except Excise). Rajeshkumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Taxes, will be transferred to the Public Works Department with additional charge of Agriculture (Animal Husbandry), Dairy Development and Cultural Affairs (Zoos).

G. Kamalavardhana Rao, Principal Secretary, Public Works, will be transferred to the Administrative Reforms Department, while Veena N. Madhavan, Director, Environment Department, will be transferred to the Scheduled Tribe Development Department.

Executive Director, Suchitwa Mission, Mir Muhammed Ali, will hold additional charge as Director, Environment Department.

Controller, Legal Metrology, K.T.Varghese Panikker, will be appointed Deputy Secretary, Consumer Affairs, with additional charge of Controller, Legal Metrology.

Mananthavady Subcollector N.S.K. Umesh will be posted as Additional District Magistrate responsible for coordinating the activities of government departments and agencies at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal.

Ottappalam Subcollector Jeromic Geroge will be the new Director, Sports and Youth Affairs.

The meeting decided to appoint R. Rahul as Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd.

Neonatal unit

The Cabinet also decided to open a neonatal and paediatric cardiac surgery unit at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.