Govt. eases COVID-19 regulations for Bakrid

The State government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in view of Bakrid. There will be no weekend lockdown on Sunday.

Textile, footwear, jewellery, fancy, home appliances, and electronic goods shops can open for business on July 18, 19 and 20 in localities where the average test positivity rate (TPR) is below 15% (A, B and C categories).

In D-category localities where the TPR is above 15%, the retail business is allowed only on Monday.

Beauty parlours and barber shops can function on alternate weekdays in localities where the average TPR is less than 10% (A and B category). So can electronic shops and electronic repair shops. The business timings are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Places of worship can admit a maximum of 40 persons on festival days in all zones. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that they could permit not more than 20 persons in other zones. The management should enforce the mask mandate, physical distancing rules and COVID-19 safety protocol.

Mr. Vijayan said only persons who had at least one vaccine dose should venture out for shopping. He said RT-PCR negative certificate was not necessary for those who have received two doses of vaccine. They need to carry the vaccination certificate for inter-State and inter-district travel.

Not more than 10,000 people would be allowed to visit Sabarimala for monthly (Karkidaka) puja. The temple opened to admit visitors on July 17. It will close after pujas on July 21. Visitors should register themselves on the virtual queue portal of the State police in advance.

Mr. Vijayan will review the pandemic situation again on July 20.