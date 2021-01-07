Govt. drops move to take over DM WIMS

The State government has dropped the proposal to take over the private medical college hospital DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS).
A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday decided to find government-owned land in Wayanad to set up a new government medical college.
The government had earlier engaged a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine a proposal to take over the DM WIMS and to convert it into a government medical college. However, the suggestions put forth by the DM Educational Research Foundation, which own the DM WIMS, were impractical and unacceptable.
It was following this that the government had dropped the idea to take over the institution and instead decided to go ahead on its own to set up a medical college for Wayanad. The Health Department has been entrusted with the task of finding suitable land in Wayanad to establish the medical college.
The meeting was attended by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekaharan, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, Law Secretary P.K. Aravinda Babu and Principal Secretary of Health Rajan Khobraghade.
