Govt. drafts guidelines to open schools

24 September 2021 20:21 IST

Two students on a bench, mid-day meal scheme scrapped

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday released the guidelines for reopening of schools in the State, scheduled on November 1.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Sivankutty said only two students would be allowed on a bench and the mid-day meal system would be scrapped for the time being. “Instead students will be given an allowance,” the Minister said.

Terming it a draft, Mr. Sivankutty said the final guidelines would be issued in five days. “We have received several suggestions regarding reopening of schools. Students of each class will be divided into groups. One of the suggestions is to have classes till noon based on a shift system. Another is to conduct full day sessions for a week for one batch while allowing the other batch to come to school the following week. A final decision will be taken after detailed discussions with various stakeholders, including school managements and parent-teacher associations,” the Minister said.

He said that online classes would continue along with offline education. Differently abled students need not come to schools in the first phase. Online awareness programmes would be conducted for parents.

“Uniforms will not be made mandatory. Students will be allowed to enter schools after examining body temperature and oxygen level. School authorities should keep soap and water outside classrooms for washing hands. Classrooms should be sanitised every day. Students should not be allowed to gather in groups. Teachers should be deployed to prevent gatherings,” he said, adding that measures would be put in place in all schools to meet emergencies.

The Minister said the government was contemplating arranging KSRTC bus services from in front of schools with high student strength. School buses should conduct more trips and operate adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Autorickshaws carrying schoolchildren would be allowed to transport two students at a time.

Mr. Sivankutty said shops such as bakeries functioning near schools would not be allowed to sell items to students.