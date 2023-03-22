HamberMenu
Govt. documents to be provided to tribespeople

March 22, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A preliminary meeting on the implementation of the Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation, which aims to provide government documents to tribespeople, was held at the Kozhikode collectorate on Tuesday. A release said that the district administration would try to make available documents such as Aadhaar card, voters ID card, ration card, savings bank account, and birth certificate to the community. In the first phase, grama panchayats in the district with a large number of residents from the community will be identified. Tribespeople-friendly counters will be opened in all panchayats. The meeting was chaired A. Geetha, District Collector.

