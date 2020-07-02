‘Govt. doctor’s prescription not must for testing’

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have asked all States to remove “all impediments which may restrict testing” for COVID-19 and to facilitate testing in such a manner that citizens should be able to test for SARS-CoV-2 without the mandatory requirement of a prescription from a government doctor.

The MoHFW has said the mandatory requirement of a prescription from a government doctor for an individual to undergo testing could be an impediment and lead to unnecessary delays. The communication is addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States, from Secretary Preeti Sudan and Balram Bhargava, ICMR Director General. Health Department officials in Kerala said that the State did not place a distinction between the public or private sector but that it had been mandated that COVID-19 testing should be on the basis of a prescription from a doctor in a COVID-treating hospital.