Govt. distributed free drugs for 40 children with SMA, says Veena

July 15, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has distributed drugs for free to 40 children with Spinal Muscular Dystrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

The government has since July 16, 2022, distributed 450 units of the medicine for SMA patients, each vial of which costs ₹6 lakh. This is the first time in India that a State government is providing free drugs for SMA, she said.

Medicines were also procured through crowd-funding while all facilities for the treatment were provided for free through government facilities. To ease things for patients, drugs and treatment were distributed region-wise, through SAT Hospital in the capital and through Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Care for rare disorders

The comprehensive care for rare disorders is being made possible in the State now that the Centre has elevated SAT Hospital as a Centre of Excellence for Rare Disorders. Through this, a sum of ₹3 crore has been made available for treatment of children with rare disorders. So far, 153 patients with rare disorders have registered under the Centre

Through the Centre of Excellence project, eligible patients will get free care in various hospitals, according to the guidelines and directives of the technical committee which will examine the patient

SMA clinic at SAT Hospital

A special SMA clinic has been set up at SAT Hospital. For the first time, surgery to correct the abnormal curvature of the spine of SMA patients (Scoliosis) was successfully done at the government MCH. All efforts are on to set up a Genetics department at SAT Hospital, the statement said.

