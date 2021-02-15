Govt. dismisses Rajkumar case accused from service

The State government has accepted the Justice K. Narayana Kurup Commission inquiry report on Rajkumar’s custodial death in Idukki in 2019.

It has also accepted the commission’s recommendation to dismiss from service the police officers who had been arraigned as accused in the third-degree murder.

The Cabinet ordered the suspect officers’ discharge from service as per Article 311(2) of the Indian Constitution.

The case related to alleged torture of Rajkumar, a local chit fund operator, in Nedunkandam police station purportedly to recover money he had received as deposits from the public.

The financier died on June 21 at the Peerumedu taluk hospital while under treatment as a remand prisoner.

The CBI case was that the accused had subjected Rajkumar to prolonged torture and harsh questioning on the station house’s first floor. The officers had attempted to coerce Rajkumar into revealing where he had secreted the funds collected from the depositors.

The agency had also booked the suspect officials to attempt to fudge station records to destroy evidence in the case.