Govt. disburses ₹10-crore flood relief in Malappuram

The State government has distributed ₹9.95 crore as relief to victims of last month’s floods in the district. Officials said that the funds had been transferred to beneficiary accounts.

As much as ₹60 lakh was distributed to relatives of 15 people killed in the floods. A compensation of ₹4 lakh was given to each victim. As many as 9,354 persons were given ₹10,000 each as immediate relief. While 2,386 of them were in Tirurangadi taluk, 2,359 were in Tirur, 2,218 in Eranad, 1,244 in Kondotty, 856 in Ponnani, and 291 in Perinthalmanna taluk.

As many as 1,547 people, including 1,541 in Nilambur taluk, have been sanctioned an immediate relief of ₹10,000 each. They will get the money in the next few days, district administration officials said.

They added that ₹4 lakh each was sanctioned for relatives of the 36 people killed at Kavalappara. The money will reach the accounts of the beneficiaries in a few days, they said.

As many as 59 persons had gone missing after the Kavalappara landslip. While 48 bodies were recovered, 11 were presumed dead. Officials said the remaining cases would be addressed soon after legal formalities.

Those who stayed in relief camps are being given aid in the first phase. As many as 19,392 families were accommodated in relief camps in the district, and 10,901 of them have been sanctioned ₹10,000 each.

Money was deposited in the accounts of those who had provided details such as name, phone number, ration card number, bank account number and IFSC code. Those who are yet to submit such details have been asked to provide them at the respective village offices.

Assistance for those who shifted to relatives’ homes will be considered after inspection. The assessment of destruction is in progress. More than 21,000 houses have been inspected so far. As many as 210 teams comprising four members are involved in the process.

Officials said the assessment would be completed by next week. Houses with more than 30% damage will be examined further.