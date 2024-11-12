Govt. determined to reclaim Kerala’s lost glory in sports, says CM

The State government is trying to reclaim the lost glory of Kerala in sports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory ceremony of the Kerala School Sports & Games at the Maharaja’s College ground here on Monday evening. Several rising stars of the State sports meet later disappear. A State that had made telling contributions to Indian sports, including women Olympians, in the past lost its sheen at some point, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that going by the number of participants, the State sports meet was one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It is for the first time that a State in India has organised a sporting event modelled on Olympic Games. Differently abled persons could also showcase their talents thanks to the introduction of Inclusive Sports. Such initiatives would help make Kerala differently abled-friendly.

The Kerala Sports School Curriculum is being developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) realising that academic growth opportunities should be given along with grooming sporting abilities. Sporting infrastructure is being developed at an investment of ₹2,500 crore, including that of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds. Development works worth ₹30 crore have been undertaken at the G.V. Raja Sports School and works worth ₹10 crore in Kannur and Kunnamkulam sports divisions.

The construction of Kayika Bhavan as the headquarters of sports department is also under way. A project for developing at least a playground in every panchayat was also being implemented, Mr. Vijayan said.

A sports policy has been formulated. A progressive concept called Sports Economy Mission has been developed with the aim of improving sports infrastructure. Kerala could attract investments worth ₹5,050 crore to the sports sector by becoming the first State to hold a sports summit. Mr. Vijayan said 710 sportspersons had been given appointment in sports quota in the last seven years.

The Thiruvananthapuram team, which emerged champions, received the Chief Minister’s ever rolling trophy. Presiding over the function, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty said the possibility of increasing the prize money of sportspersons would be considered. Grace marks granted in connection with the sports meet would also be reviewed. Though the initial idea was to organise the sports meet in four years on the lines of Olympic Games, there was a demand that the event be organised annually in view of its resounding success this year. Mr. Sivankutty said the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister. The next meet will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Indian football team captain I.M. Vijayan and actor Vinayakan were the chief guests.

