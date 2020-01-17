Kerala

Govt. depts directed to report vacancies to PSC

more-in

The Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Backward Communities has said that all Government departments should take immediate steps to report vacancies to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). The Committee issued the directive while holding a sitting at the Kannur Collectorate on Thursday.

If the existing vacancies were not reported in a timely manner, candidates would suffer because of it, the Committee said. There were also complaints that reservation norms were not being followed when appointments were made on temporary vacancies directly and through the Employment Exchange. This was not acceptable, Committee Chairman Chittayam Gopakumar said.

The Chairman said the committee would look into an issue of alleged misuse of power by the police, resulting in the imprisonment of an innocent person.

The complaint was filed by Tajuddin demanding action against a Sub Inspector and two police officers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 11:36:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/govt-depts-directed-to-report-vacancies-to-psc/article30589541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY