Govt. depts directed to report vacancies to PSC

The Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Backward Communities has said that all Government departments should take immediate steps to report vacancies to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). The Committee issued the directive while holding a sitting at the Kannur Collectorate on Thursday.

If the existing vacancies were not reported in a timely manner, candidates would suffer because of it, the Committee said. There were also complaints that reservation norms were not being followed when appointments were made on temporary vacancies directly and through the Employment Exchange. This was not acceptable, Committee Chairman Chittayam Gopakumar said.

The Chairman said the committee would look into an issue of alleged misuse of power by the police, resulting in the imprisonment of an innocent person.

The complaint was filed by Tajuddin demanding action against a Sub Inspector and two police officers.