Govt. departments go fully digital from new year

January 02, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

File transfer as well as communications between various departments in all government departments are being shifted to fully digital mode through the e-office system developed by the National Informatics Centre from the new year.

The State IT Mission is forging ahead with e-office implementation, having already rolled it out across all government departments at the State level. The same has been completed in 90% of the offices at the district level, while at the sub-district level, it will be implemented on a need basis, IT Mission Director Snehil Kumar Singh told The Hindu.

“With the implementation of the new system, all file movements and communications will happen through the e-office system, ensuring security and transparency as well as saving a lot of time. Since it is a public platform, one can see where and with whom the file is pending, and for how long, bringing in a level of accountability,” said Mr.Singh.

File transfer at the State level had earlier shifted to the e-office system, leading to paperless offices. Now, it is being implemented in offices at lower levels too. He said that the gaps in implementing the system are only at the sub-district level, but this has to do with the lack of requirement for such a system in some of these offices. For communications, the IT Mission will provide such offices a lighter application known as e-tapal.

“The running of the system takes huge back-end work, as there are a large number of users across the State. A 24x7 call centre as well as a token system to handle complaints is in place. Some departments are in the process of onboarding the system,” said Mr.Singh.