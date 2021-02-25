Govt. denies under-reporting of vacancies in Police dept.

The State government on Thursday revealed that it had sought to clear the air on Public Service Commission (PSC) appointments during the talks it held with representatives of agitating rank holders last week.

T. K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham represented the State. The PSC rank holders are on a fast in front of the Secretariat seeking placements.

During the meeting, Mr. Abraham debunked the allegation that the Police Department had not reported 1,200 vacancies to the PSC. The department had reported anticipated vacancies arising out of retirement and promotion till December 31, 2021 to the PSC.

As many as 7,580 candidates figured on the Civil Police Officer rank list. The PSC has issued advise memo to 5,609 candidates. The rank list has become obsolete. The government is legally hard-pressed to fill more vacancies from the list.

The government has extended the validity of the Last Grade Servant rank list till June 4, 2021. It has appointed 6,000 candidates from the rank list already. The government has asked the department to expedite the reporting of vacancies arising out of retirement and promotion to the PSC. Efforts are on to appoint the maximum number of persons from the last grade servant list.

The PSC rank holders swore to continue their protests in front of the Secretariat even as more persons joined them.