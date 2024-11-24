 />

‘Govt. delaying permanent solution to Munambam issue’

Published - November 24, 2024 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Human Rights Movement, Ernakulam, has said that the government is delaying a permanent solution to the vexed land dispute at Munambam by appointing a judicial commission.

It could have been resolved through a Cabinet decision. But the government is delaying a solution indefinitely, according to a resolution presented at a meeting on the Munambam land issue held at Gandhi Square on Saturday (November 23).

A communication issued by the organisers accused the government of not trying to find a permanent solution to problems faced by the people of Munambam.

