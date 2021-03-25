Govt. defends stance in cashew corruption case

KOCHI

25 March 2021 23:19 IST

CBI refused sanction to prosecute

The State government has justified its action in declining sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for prosecuting INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan and former managing director of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) K.A. Ratheesh in a corruption case relating to procuring inferior quality raw cashew nuts from abroad worth ₹600 crore.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, the government indicated that there were no irregularities in the procurement of raw cashew nuts between 2006 and 2015. The government order issued in March 1996 had allowed the board of directors of KSCDC and Capex to purchase and import raw nuts. This practice was allowed to continue in 2007. Moreover, the Store Purchase Manual and Central Vigilance Commission guidelines were not applicable in this case. The contention that procedures were not followed by the accused was incorrect.

‘Approved by board’

Since cashew was a seasonal crop it could be purchased at the time of production only to run the factories through the year. Besides, the purchases were approved by the board of directors of the KSCDC which consists of the government officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The affidavit added that due application of mind was made while declining sanction for prosecuting the accused. There was no substance in the allegation that the matter took a U-turn with the intervention from the office of the Chief Minister. There was no material to substantiate the allegation.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition challenging the refusal of sanction sought by the CBI to prosecute the accused in the case.