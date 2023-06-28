HamberMenu
Govt. declares Bakrid holiday today

June 28, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to declare June 29 as a public holiday, in addition to the existing public holiday on June 28 on account of  Id al-Adha (Bakrid).

