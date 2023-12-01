Govt. declares 364.39 ha in Chinnakkanal forest reserve

December 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The government has declared 364.39 hectares in Chinnakkanal village under the Devikulam forest range in Idukki a forest reserve, pending final notification.

According to officials, the proposed reserve forest includes blocks seven and eight in Chinnakkanal under Udumbanchola taluk. An order issued by the Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Forest Management) states that the land was declared a reserve under Section 4 of the Kerala Forest Act 1961.

The order states that the Chief Forest Conservator and the Idukki Collector should take steps to complete the proceedings and issue a final notification under Section 9 of the Kerala Forest Act. The officials should submit an action plan and update progress every three months.

The Devikulam Revenue Divisional Officer(RDO) has been appointed settlement officer. “The settlement officer will verify the claims in the proposed reserve land and take further steps,” says an official.

Officials say the proposed reserve land was handed over in 1994,1995, 2000, and 2001 to Hindustan Newsprint Limited for captive plantation of eucalyptus trees.

“After completing the lease period, the Forest department recovered the land. The catchment area of the Anayirankal dam, including the proposed reserve land, is a prime habitat of wild elephants, birds, reptiles, and butterflies and is filled with grasslands, rare trees, streams, and wetlands. The protection of the area is the duty of the State government,” says the order.

Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests Job J. Neriamparampil says the Forest department can protect wild animals and other forest wealth by giving the land reserve forest status.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran, welcoming the government decision, says the Forest department should conduct an eco-restoration project on the land which will ensure food availability for wild elephants and other animals.

Meanwhile, the local people are unhappy with the government decision. “The move is to set up an elephant sanctuary at Chinnakkanal and evict settler farmers in the region,” says Singukandam resident P.N. Jaimon.

The area was the habitat of a wild tusker locally called Arikomban that was translocated from Chinnakkanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve last April.