Govt. creating world class ambience in higher education, says Bindu

March 07, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Academic blocks with modern facilities are a part of this drive to create global standards. Four-year degree programme is being devised with an objective of providing a comprehensive change in higher education from the next year, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the newly inaugurated academic building block at the Government Victoria College campus in Palakkad. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated a new academic block at Government Victoria College here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that efforts would be made to create a world class educational ambience.

The academic block was constructed by using ₹15 crore provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). She said that the four-year degree programme was being devised with the objective of providing a drastic and comprehensive change in higher education from the next year.

The thrust of the education sector is to reduce the gap between education and employment, she said, calling upon the educators to give importance to experiential study.

The Minister said that about 13.5 lakh students were studying in aided, unaided, and government colleges in the State and world class ambience would be created for all of them. Academic blocks with modern facilities were a part of that drive, she said.

KIIFB projects to the tune of ₹150 crore have been made for five heritage colleges in the State. Each of those colleges will get ₹30 crore. Ms. Bindu said that Victoria college would get ₹15 crore in the second phase for the construction of a science block.

Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh presided over the function. He said that stress was being laid to convert Kerala into a knowledge society. The new academic block will bring a solace to Victoria college, which has been reeling under pressure for want of facility.

The new block has 26 classrooms capable of housing 70 students each. Mr. Rajesh said that the academic block symbolised the State government’s commitment to higher education.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, delivered the keynote address. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, A. Prabhakaran, MLA, K. Santhakumari, MLA, and college Principal C. Baburaj spoke.

