Govt. creating better infrastructure in schools: Minister

February 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The State government aims to ensure basic infrastructure facilities in all government schools in the State, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the new building of Government Upper Primary School, Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Mr. Cherian said that new buildings had been constructed for around 75% of schools in the State in the past seven years. The rest of the schools would be modernised in the next two years, the Minister said. “When the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government came to power in 2016, the government schools in the State were in dire straits. Through the public education protection campaign, infrastructure facilities in schools have been improved. The government has spent ₹5,500 crore for the campaign including ₹3,000 crore for improving basic infrastructure,” Mr. Cherian said.

He said that a sum of ₹1,250 crore had been spent to transform lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the State hi-tech. The Minister said that new buildings had been constructed for 28 schools in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency in the past seven years.

The two-storey building of the Kalarcode school was constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. The facility has 10 classrooms, a lab, toilet block and ramp among other facilities.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Upper Primary School, Kalarcode headmistress M. Naziya and others attended the function.