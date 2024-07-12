GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. constitutes V-C selection panel for KTU; excludes Chancellor’s nominee

Panel assigns two slots for govt. nominees. Other members nominated by the university, KSHEC and UGC

Published - July 12, 2024 10:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In an unprecedented move, the Higher Education department issued an order on Friday, nominating members to a search-cum-selection committee constituted for the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Notably, the panel does not allocate a position for the Chancellor’s nominee, even as it assigned two slots for government nominees. The other members have been nominated by the university, Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The members of the committee are former Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Vice-Chancellor Madhusoodanan K.N. (KTU nominee), Pradeep T., Institute Professor, IIT Madras (KSHEC nominee); Central University of Jharkhand Vice-Chancellor Kshiti Bhushan Das (UGC nominee), CUSAT Vice-Chancellor in-charge P.G. Shankaran and former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas (State government nominees). Prof. Thomas will be the convener of the committee.

The government had in April issued an order to constitute the search-cum-selection committee. Citing the Supreme Court quashing the appointment of former Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M.S., the order stated that a search committee, comprising nominees of the Board of Governors and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Chief Secretary, as mandated by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological Act was rendered “inoperative” by way of the judgement of the apex court.

This paved the way for the altered composition with nominees of the government, KSHEC, UGC and the university. The government also maintained that the UGC Regulations does not fix responsibility on who should constitute the committee, in an indirect defiance to the practice of the Chancellor conventionally initiating the process.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.