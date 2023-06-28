Govt. constitutes committee to propose amendments to Wildlife Protection Act

June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has constituted a high-level committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to propose necessary amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to seek the removal of “impractical” legal restrictions and hindrances in controlling wild animals that wander into human-inhabited areas.

The Additional Chief Secretaries of the Forest and Environment Departments, the Head of the Forest Force, and the Secretary of the Law Department are its other members.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran pointed out that the Central law regulated measures such as shooting, capturing and rehabilitation of wild animals that cause damage to lives and properties. While the Chief Wildlife Warden is authorised with certain powers, the law mandated adherence to the standard operating procedure and the advisory to deal with human-wildlife conflict issued by the Central government, and various guidelines issued by the Tiger Conservation Authority and other agencies. Such legal constraints have impeded action during exigent situations, Mr. Saseendran said.

He added the government intended to present a State Amendment Bill to the Central law or submit it to the Central government along with a resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly.