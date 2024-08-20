GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. considers judicial tribunal to adjudicate on workplace disputes in movie industry: CM

Pinarayi Vijayan says committee under director and cinematographer Shaji N. Karun will formulate a draft of cinema policy for the government. The administration will present the draft for discussion at an upcoming conclave of cinema and television industry serial representatives

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government would seriously consider establishing a judicial tribunal to adjudicate workplace disputes in the Malayalam cinema industry. 

Mr. Vijayan said creating an arbitration board under the proposed Kerala Cine Employers and Employees (Regulation) Act would entail sizeable recurring expenditure for the government. However, the government had not shelved the Hema committee’s proposal to establish such an arbitration panel. 

Mr. Vijayan announced that a committee, under director and cinematographer Shaji N. Karun, would formulate a draft of cinema policy for the government. The administration would present the draft for discussion at an upcoming conclave of cinema and television industry serial representatives. 

Mr. Vijayan said the government would ensure the representation of those in front of the camera and behind in the conclave. “From production boy to director and artistes will be represented in the conference,” he said. 

The Chief Minister also announced a Chalachitra Academy initiative to train women in camera and lighting, production management, costume, make-up, post-production supervision and marketing and publicity to empower them to take crucial roles in the entertainment industry.

The government would pay the trainees a monthly stipend. The initiative would create new and skilled jobs for women in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Vijayan also announced a State award for women, transgender people, and persons from the marginalised sections of society, including members of Dalit and tribal communities, who excel in the cinema and serial industry.

The recognition would entail a cash award of ₹50,000 and a memento. The government would also financially support such persons in making cinema.

Mr. Vijayan conceded that imposing gender pay parity in Malayalam cinema was difficult. The government could not insist that producers pay a newcomer and a veteran actor the same salary. Moreover, too much government regulation was not conducive to the industry’s health.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would ensure that production sets had cloakrooms, clean accommodation and e-toilets for women artists and technicians.

Internal complaint committees would ensure safe and healthy workplace conditions for women in production sets. Employers were duty-bound to ensure women’s safety in sets. 

Mr. Vijayan said stakeholders should ensure that a set of malefactors did not stain the reputation of the storied Malayalam cinema industry or cast a blot on its 94-year-old legacy.

He said most people in the entertainment industry were progressive and humanist. Mr. Vijayan said the government would calibrate its intervention in entertainment to create a level and dignified playing field for the new generation of artistes and technicians. 

