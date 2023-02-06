Govt. considers clearing pension arrears, says Balagopal

February 06, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will consider clearing pension arrears due to service pensioners, following service pension revision in the next financial year, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said in the House on Monday.

Replying to a submission on problems faced by pensioners, he said that of the four instalments of pension arrears, two had been sanctioned. The government needs ₹2,800 crore for paying the remaining two instalments. Of the Dearness allowance (DA) arrears, two instalments had been sanctioned and the government will have to arrange ₹1,400 crore for this. The arrears will be paid to pensioners as the government’s financial status improves, Mr. Balagopal said.

The complaints regarding MEDISEP, the health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners, will be resolved in a time-bound manner and more hospitals will be empanelled, he said.

In the past six months, medical treatment claims worth ₹405 crore had been allocated. A total of 1.5 lakh persons had sought treatment under the scheme. Organ transplant claims alone worth ₹33 cr were paid off by Medisep, he said.