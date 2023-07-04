Govt. considering legal options as Governor continues to sit on important Bills, says Law Minister P. Rajeeve

July 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is considering legal options as an unusual situation prevails in Kerala due to the Governor sitting on important Bills, including the Kerala Public Health Bill and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Law Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Addressing a meet-the-press organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Tuesday, he said the government has been trying hard to avoid a confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the larger interests of the State, but has now been forced to approach courts.

“Those who hold constitutional positions must be aware of their powers. In the democratic system, the Assembly has the powers to create laws. In the case of the Kerala Public Health Bill, it was initially sent to a select committee, which carried out wide-ranging consultations and studies. The Assembly passed the Bill based on its report. Once it is passed, as per Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor can either give assent to it or return it to the House for reconsideration. But now, an unusual situation prevails as nothing has been done on the Bills even after such a long time,” said Mr. Rajeeve.

Crisis situation

He said such actions delaying the passing of the crucial Bill are a challenge to democracy. Questions of legislative competency have to be decided by courts. The delay has also created a crisis, especially in universities where Vice-Chancellors are being appointed on a temporary basis, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve accused the Congress of not having a clear stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Some leaders, including an MLA in Uttarakhand, have even welcomed the move. Left parties, on the other hand, have made their stand clear on the UCC, which is a Hindutva project being implemented with an eye on creating religious divide ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Issues within each religion have to be addressed through internal consultations.

