Govt. considering anti-drugs awareness topics in school curriculum: Minister

State-level No to Drugs campaign inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 06, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty with students of SMV School in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday during the State-level inauguration of No to Drugs campaign. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the government is considering the inclusion of anti-narcotics awareness topics in the school curriculum.

Presiding over the State-level inauguration of the ‘No To Drugs’ campaign at the SMV School on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the curriculum committee would explore the proposal in detail before taking a final call. He added that the anti-narcotics activities at schools would be intensified by delegating various responsibilities to teachers and students.

He added that sensitisation drive would focus on schools and colleges since the racketeers mostly targeted youngsters. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Kerala too joined the campaign. It held a programme to mark the occasion. Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function held on the Karyavattom campus.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Awareness rally

An awareness rally will be organised under the aegis of the Information and Public Relations department at the Museum on Friday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will inaugurate the programme. A video featuring film actors on the need for keeping vigil against substance abuse will be screened at the function. A flash mob will also be organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app