Govt. considering anti-drugs awareness topics in school curriculum: Minister

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the government is considering the inclusion of anti-narcotics awareness topics in the school curriculum.

Presiding over the State-level inauguration of the ‘No To Drugs’ campaign at the SMV School on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the curriculum committee would explore the proposal in detail before taking a final call. He added that the anti-narcotics activities at schools would be intensified by delegating various responsibilities to teachers and students.

He added that sensitisation drive would focus on schools and colleges since the racketeers mostly targeted youngsters. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. was present.

The University of Kerala too joined the campaign. It held a programme to mark the occasion. Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function held on the Karyavattom campus.

Awareness rally

An awareness rally will be organised under the aegis of the Information and Public Relations department at the Museum on Friday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will inaugurate the programme. A video featuring film actors on the need for keeping vigil against substance abuse will be screened at the function. A flash mob will also be organised.