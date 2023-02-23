Govt. committed to increasing women representation in police force: Balagopal

February 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said the government is committed to providing safe, non-discriminatory and equal workplaces for women police officers in the State. He has also pledged steps to enhance the representation of women in the police force.

He was speaking while inaugurating a State-level get-together of women police personnel at Vellar, near here, on Thursday.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in inducting more women into Kerala Police, Mr. Balagopal said the previous government had appointed 1,308 women including 23 as Sub Inspectors, while the current dispensation has inducted 296 women personnel thus far. The government is also committed to create more opportunities for women in the force, he added.

Expanding scope

He observed the responsibilities of women police officers were restricted to recording the statements of child abuse survivors, as victim liaison officers and for maintenance of law and order. The scope of their involvement in the police force should be extended to other avenues including the technical branches like cyber police and telecommunications wing.

State Police Chief Anil Kant presided over the inaugural session. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) K. Padmakumar and Inspector General Harshita Attaluri also spoke on the occasion.

Key recommendations

As many as 185 women police personnel ranging from civil police officers to inspectors are participating in the two-day conclave, a first-of-its-kind, to air their concerns regarding their work environment. The proposals adopted by the meeting will be recommended to the government for consideration.

Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau director Manoj Abraham conducted a class on the potential of women police officers in utilising technological advancements.

The issues raised by various sub-groups in the conference will be presented to two expert panels on Friday. Senior IPS officers B. Sandhya, Mr. Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Mr. Abraham, retired IPS officers Jacob Punnoose and A. Hemachandran, former State Planning Board member Mridul Eapen and IAS officer M. Beena are the members of the panels. Health Minister Veena George will be the chief guest at the valedictory session.