Govt. committed to ensuring access to healthcare for all, says Kerala CM

Isolation ward opened at Mangalpady taluk hospital; 380 more urban family health centres to be launched across the State

February 17, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring access to healthcare for all, regardless of financial constraints.

Inaugurating an isolation ward at the Mangalpady taluk hospital in Manjeswaram through videoconferencing on Friday, he highlighted the robust healthcare system in the State.

At present, as many as 102 urban family health centres are operational, with plans to establish 380 more centres to provide free and comprehensive treatment to all, he said. The initiative also includes the construction of 10-bed isolation wards with modern amenities in each constituency. Additionally, the launch of the Kerala United Against Rare Diseases (KARE) project marks a significant milestone in the treatment of rare diseases.

Mr. Vijayan outlined the government’s efforts to develop a comprehensive care plan, focusing on early detection, prevention of rare diseases, access to treatment, home-centred services, and psycho-social support for parents.

The event, presided over by Health Minister Veena George, saw the unveiling of a plaque by A.K.M. Ashraf, MLA.

