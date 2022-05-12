Govt. committed to convert Kerala into knowledge economy: Minister

Golden jubilee block of Arts and Science College opened

The State government is duty-bound to convert Kerala into a knowledge economy-based society, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

She was here to open the golden jubilee block and ladies hostel of the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode.

Ms. Bindu said that higher education institutions had a major role to play in a knowledge economy. The government was committed to ensuring opportunities for higher studies and jobs for students. Students, teachers, parents, non-teaching staff, and alumni should form committees to take forward development works of colleges. Students should utilise their knowledge for social progress and raising the standard of living in society, she said.

Ms. Bindu said that better infrastructure would be provided in the higher education sector. Schemes would be devised to link jobs with education, she added.