ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. commences survey towards addressing Ponthanpuzha land issue

February 01, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to address the prolonged delay in issuing title deeds to the settlers outside the Ponthanpuzha forest in Pathanamthitta, the government has kick-started works to identify and demarcate the revenue land outside the forest.

Responding to a query raised by the Ranni legislator Pramod Narayanan in the Assembly recently, Revenue Minister K. Rajan assured swift action in this direction. As the Valiyakav Reserve Forest, spanning 1,771 acres, has already been notified as a forest land, works are on to grant title deeds for those settled on the revenue land outside this designated forest area. To facilitate this process, the Perumpatti, Angadi, and Chetakkal villages have now been included in a digital survey project.

An earlier attempt to survey the land had hit a blockade owing to a case pending with the Supreme Court regarding the Ponthanpuzha Reserve Forest. The Minister also emphasized the status quo order issued by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the Forest Department would be applicable exclusively to the forest land, thus not hindering the measurement and assessment of the revenue land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US