Govt. commences survey towards addressing Ponthanpuzha land issue

February 01, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In a bid to address the prolonged delay in issuing title deeds to the settlers outside the Ponthanpuzha forest in Pathanamthitta, the government has kick-started works to identify and demarcate the revenue land outside the forest.

Responding to a query raised by the Ranni legislator Pramod Narayanan in the Assembly recently, Revenue Minister K. Rajan assured swift action in this direction. As the Valiyakav Reserve Forest, spanning 1,771 acres, has already been notified as a forest land, works are on to grant title deeds for those settled on the revenue land outside this designated forest area. To facilitate this process, the Perumpatti, Angadi, and Chetakkal villages have now been included in a digital survey project.

An earlier attempt to survey the land had hit a blockade owing to a case pending with the Supreme Court regarding the Ponthanpuzha Reserve Forest. The Minister also emphasized the status quo order issued by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the Forest Department would be applicable exclusively to the forest land, thus not hindering the measurement and assessment of the revenue land.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.