Govt. clears revised estimate for Kuttanad water supply scheme

April 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has cleared a revised estimate of ₹3,87.91 crore for water supply in the Kuttanad region.

The Water Resources department has revised the estimates after addressing the shortcomings in the scheme which was designed with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said.

Work on the KIIFB-aided scheme, then estimated at ₹ 289.54 crore, was started in 2019. However, land-related glitches delayed the work.

As an escalation of ₹ 98.37 crore in the cost had to be taken into account, the estimates had to be revised to ₹389.91 crore, the Minister said.

