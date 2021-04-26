Govt. clamps down hard on daily life

Measures short of a total lockdown; Pinarayi says pandemic situation precarious

The State government on Monday stopped short of imposing a total Statewide lockdown. Nevertheless, it has clamped down hard on civic life to rein in the upward spiral of COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said exotic and virulent variants of the virus had spurred the aggressive second wave.

“Kerala’s current epidemic situation is similar to that of New Delhi in early April. The government is constrained to impose tough containment measures to stem the rising tide of infections. In some aspects, the restrictions are not dissimilar to those imposed during the lockdown. The government had no choice. It could not allow the outbreak to intensify, surpass the surge threshold, and finally overrun the State’s finite healthcare resources,” he said.

The government has shut down bars, liquor shops, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks. It has prohibited social, political, cultural and religious functions, and gatherings.

No counting day revelry

Mr. Vijayan said political parties had agreed to forego counting day revelry. The police would allow only election officials, candidates, political agents, and mediapersons into counting centres on May 2. However, they should have received two doses of vaccine and tested RT-PCR negative in the past 72 hours.

Religious places of worship should not allow more than 50 persons. Worshippers should maintain a physical distance of two metre. Those visiting mosques should carry prayer mats and use piped water for rinsing. Temples should not give edibles or liquid as a sacrament.

The government would allow only essential services on the weekend. It has declared Saturday a holiday for government offices.

On weekdays, shops and restaurants should down shutters at 7.30 p.m. Home delivery and takeaways are allowed till 9 p.m. The government has opened a control room for migrant labourers.

It has exempted agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, forestry, construction sectors, and MSMEs and MGNREGS works from the restrictions. However, workers should observe the pandemic protocol.

Mr. Vijayan said institutions should shift to online meetings mandatorily. Emphasis was on work from home.

Special task forces headed by police officers would enforce the pandemic code. LSGIs would spearhead the containment campaign. COVID-19 patients should mandatorily download the COVID-19 mobile application so the authorities could track their movement.