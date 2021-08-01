Govt. circular to ration dealers raises eyebrows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 August 2021 19:57 IST

Fanfare in Onam food kit distribution

A circular issued by the Civil Supplies Department that instructs ration dealers to hold programmes with fanfare to mark the launch of the distribution of the Onam food kits has raised eyebrows.

The order, which contravened the COVID-19 guidelines on public gatherings, has been met with opposition by a section of dealers.

On the basis of an order by the Director of Civil Supplies, District Supply Officers issued the circular to taluk supply officers and ration inspectors on Saturday, shortly after Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil conducted the State-level inauguration of the distribution in Thiruvananthapuram.

The dealers were ordered to organise programmes with people’s representatives or noted personalities in the field of arts and sports as chief guests within 8.30 p.m. on Monday. It also instructed them to take photos of the personalities receiving the first kit in a manner that also displayed the poster of the government’s kit distribution programme on the background.

With the order running into rough weather, Mr. Anil told media persons in Idukki that the order was aimed at ensuring transparency. The presence of a people’s representative or an office-bearer of a residents’ association was bound to instil confidence among the public on the disbursal process.